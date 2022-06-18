Chris Hemsworth had a cameo in one of the movies that sweeps Netflix, did you see it?

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the most popular actors of the moment. The actor is preparing to return once again to the role that launched him to fame with the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. In addition, Netflix has just released the thriller spider-head alongside Miles Teller, and will soon return to the platform with the sequel to extraction.

However, the actor has just made an appearance in one of the most successful movies on the platform, although few have noticed it.

A few weeks ago it was released Interceptorthe thriller starring Elsa Pataky which has quickly positioned itself among the most watched on Netflix. A few days after its release, the film has already accumulated more than 50 million views, something that has surprised even the director matthew reillywhich made its film debut with this title.

Elsa Pataky stars in Interceptor, one of the action-packed films that sweeps Netflix

The film revolves around an army lieutenant, played by Pataky, who finds herself in an interceptor station in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. She there she must do everything possible to avoid a series of military attacks and thus save humanity.

In addition to the Spanish actress, the film features performances by Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Paul Caesar, Marcus Johnson, Zoe Carides, Kim Knuckey, and the presence of a mega star with a surprise cameo.

In one part of the film he makes an appearance Chris Hemsworth, like a salesperson in an electronics store trying to sell televisions. Although his time in the film is brief, he hints at the comic side of the actor that we have already seen in some of the Marvel films, in the most recent appearances of Thor. As if that were not enough, his participation in the film is explained by being the executive producer of the film, as well as by being Pataky’s husband.

Chris Hemsworth makes a funny cameo in the tape

“What a guy. Just so much fun. There’s even a line where they stampede out of the store, and Chris is like, ‘Hey, we’re not closed yet!’ That was all of him. The amount of stuff we left on the cutting room floor with Chris… He was so funny, and when you meet him, you realize how funny he is.” movie director, film director in an interview with EW.

Knowing how the logic of Netflix and its successful productions, it is likely that if this good streak continues, Interceptor has a sequel. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the action film on the platform.

