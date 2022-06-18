Chris Hemsworth Confesses He Lost Thor’s Original Hammer – CINEMABLEND

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters in Mexico on July 7, enough time for… Chris Hemsworth to find the original hammer of the God of Thunder? Even the big stars often lose important things.

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is getting closer and closer and will feature a spectacular cast made up of Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth, who recently acknowledged asking for the original hammer from the God of Thunder. Will this affect the filming of Marvel?

During a recent conversation with GQThe 38-year-old Australian actor recalled how his experience playing Thor has been throughout an entire saga, as well as being one of the few original Avengers to remain active. Although this has not been an easy path, thanks to a close friend he realized that he had lost the original Mjölnir and not only that, it was used in a documentary. Best of all: I didn’t even know I had lost it.

Chris Hemsworth unknowingly left Thor’s hammer at a friend’s house.



The original hammer, actually a friend of mine called me up and said, ‘Is this yours?’ We had used it in a documentary that I was shooting and in which he participated.

With a surprised face, the protagonist of films like spider’s head and soon furiousshared that the first Mjölnir, the same with which various deliveries of Thor have been filmed, ended up in his friend’s house after recording a documentary together. Fortunately, he offered it back and of course, he did not hesitate to accept it.

New Images of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

He ended up at his house and he said: ‘Do you want him back?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I think I should get it back.’

In the end, everything was left as a funny anecdote.



Apparently Chris Hemsworth used Thor’s hammer as part of a documentary in which he participated, however, he completely forgot that he had carried it and simply left it. The most curious thing about this funny situation is that, if it weren’t for his friend, to this day he would still think that that hammer was in a safe place inside his own home.

don’t forget that Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters in Mexico on July 7 and will also feature the participation of Chris Pratt, Taika Waititi, Sam Neill, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel and Tessa Thompson.