Checo Pérez finished 11th in the second practice; Verstappen the fastest

Checo Pérez was one second behind his teammate; an atypical difference between Red Bull drivers

The Mexican Czech Perez finished in the eleventh position of practice 2 of the Canadian Grand Prixa session in which he worked in Guadalajara to eliminate the ‘porpoising’ of the RB18.

From the first outings Max Verstappen made the best momentary time with a medium tire 1:15.096, while Czech Perez He placed third in the first minutes and with a difference of 8 tenths against his partner.

The second session had some surprises like Aston-Martin within the first five places and Fernando Alonso in fourth position.

Czech Perez He stopped fighting during the first half hour of the session for the first places due to the aerodynamic and configuration work he worked on with his team.

Checo was located in the eighth position and running with high times of 1:15, while Verstappen was in first place being 1.1 seconds faster than the man from Guadalajara.

The Mexican and his engineers worked this Friday to find a solution to the degradation they experienced a week ago and which sentenced Checo to baku not to take the victory.

Checo Pérez during the second free practice for the Canadian Grand Prix. Getty

The man from Guadalajara managed times of 1:18.500 in long runs with a high fuel load, making clear the work he did during the second hour of the afternoon, since they also used paraffin on the wing of the man from Guadalajara.

The Mexican finished in the eleventh position and with a difference of 1,040 seconds from the leader Max Verstappen and letting ferrari will fight for the first places against the Dutch.