Checo Pérez and the Charles Leclerc incident that will give him an advantage in the Canadian GP

Charles Leclarc was sanctioned (Photo: Leonhard Foeger/REUTERS)

The 20 Formula 1 drivers are preparing to participate in the ninth race of the 2022 season. At the moment, the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships are closely competed by the team’s riders Red Bull and Ferrari, so any error or success can be decisive. In that sense, a penalty of the authorities on Charles Leclercahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, could greatly favor Sergio Perez.

The car of the Ferrari star driver suffered the ravages of the competition at an early point in the campaign. In that sense, on the eve of participating in the test and qualifying rounds of the competition in the country of the maple leaf, he had to change the electronic components of your engine by third time In the season.

The current regulation of Formula 1 indicates that each of the 10 teams has a limit of two occasions to make such adjustments throughout the campaign. For that reason, Charles Leclerc became the creditor of a 10 place penalty with respect to the position that it achieves in the face of the closest competition, that is, the Canadian GP.

Charles Leclerc’s car will undergo the third change of the electronic component of its engine and will be penalized (Photo: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

Given this, the driver from Monaco must make an effort to get the best place possible in the qualifying round so as not to be at such a disadvantage. For example, in case of being the first in the qualy, his designated place will be number eleven thanks to the sanction. Relegation on the starting grid will also be crucial considering his personal aspirations, as well as those of the Italian team.

At the moment Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez are at the top of the World Drivers’ Championship with 150 and 129 units, respectively. Third place is occupied by Leclerc, who has 116 units, so finishing the race far from the top places could have a serious impact on his personal record.

On the other hand, the 83 points that Carlos Sainz has won so far, and which keep him in fifth position in the individual competition, are also part of Ferrari’s statistics in the Constructors World Championship. In this modality, the Italian painting is in the underleadership with 199 units, while Red Bull leads with 279.

Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen will be able to take advantage of the penalty against Leclerc at the Canadian GP (Photo: REUTERS)

A combination of results where Pérez and Verstappen lead the podium, coupled with the possibility of Leclerc finishing far behind the leaders, would give the Austrian outfit a comfortable lead with two races to go halfway through the season. Meanwhile, the record Czech would also benefit, because in case of repeating the first position and making personal merits, it has great chances of assuming the leadership of the competition.

Throughout the first day of testing at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Max Verstappen established himself as the fastest driver. For his part, the Mexican was forced to carry out his sessions with a cloudy sky that cooled the conditions of the track. Despite this, he will have some opportunities on Saturday June 18 to arrive with the best possible preparation to the qualifying round.

The most recent result, in the Azerbaijan GPlocated to Sergio Perez in second place from the podium. However, the feat he achieved at the Monaco Grand Prix could inspire him to improve his performance and look to finish as the best driver on the Canadian circuit.

