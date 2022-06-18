Charlize Theron and the director of the action thriller want to shoot a crossover with Keanu Reeves… and the only question is why it hasn’t been done already

doCharlize Theron and Keanu Reeves together in a movie? dofor the third time? Giving milk like bread? Many fans of ‘Atomica’ and ‘John Wick’ already consider it the definitive crossover, but the first ones who would like to see the two characters together on screen are precisely the director of ‘Atomica’ David Leitch and its protagonist, Charlize Theron.

The definitive killer movie?

David Leitch He was already the co-director of ‘John Wick (Another day to kill)’ in 2014, but his solo debut would come shortly after with ‘Atomic’. Since then, Leitch has remained an executive producer on the Keanu Reeves-led franchise and says he’d love to see a crossover with Charlize Theron’s character.

“That would be great! Every once in a while I get asked this question and I think it could fit into their timelines. Of course I would,” says the director. “Maybe there will be a time when we see versions or, you know, the real fantasy would be to do a project with the two, a new idea. Charlize and Keanu could be in a story in the same space and we could see them working together or facing each other” .

87 eleventhe production company founded by Stahelski and Leitch, produces both films, so it should not be completely ruled out that at some point we will see this crossover. Unfortunately, ‘Atomic’ and ‘John Wick’ take place a bit apart in decades, so Keanu Reeves would have to be rejuvenated or come up with a creative solution to bring the two characters together.

Of course, Leitch is not the only one who is sold on the idea and Charlize Theron He has also confirmed that he is aiming headlong at the crossover if at some point it is seriously considered.