Cardi B defends herself against criticism for giving her 3-year-old daughter a $150,000 necklace

Rapper Cardi B responded to the criticism she received after giving her daughter a birthday present Culture, 3 years olda necklace supposedly valued at 150,000 dollars (127,200 euros).

The singer celebrated her daughter’s birthday very recently, with a party in which everything referred to pink princesses, in a huge place full of cakes, balloon corridors, food, playgrounds and many luxuries such as carriages, horses, servants in livery… something that Cardi B showed openly on social networks.

When it’s time for gifts, the birthday girl received jewelry from Elliot Eliantte from her motherwhich were not the most expensive, because her husband, Offset, put Kulture on her wrist a $250,000 Richard Millie watch.

Many users criticized that the rapper spent so much money on a girl and that they will not give him a single toyamong many other criticisms for the waste shown.

On Sunday, Cardi responded on her Twitter account. “When your son wants ice cream for dinner, do you give him ice cream for dinner? My baby is already too spoiled with toys and is very polite. If mom and dad fly, then so do my kids. Damn, I seem to be a fly and my daughter is not,” said the singer.

“I live my childhood dreams through my childrenCardi B explained.

“Princess parties, unlimited toys, vacations and swimming pools, my daughter loves the pool and i went to the pool like five times in my childhood“, made the rapper see, who tries to get even for the shortcomings that she had.

Last year There was already controversy after Offset gave the girl, then two years old, a Birkin bag of $9,000.

“Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they are going to make red carpets“, then Cardi B was justified.

“If I looked like a bad bitch, like an expensive bitch, and my daughter looked like a tramp, you would all be talking bad. So it doesn’t bother me that Dad bought the girl a Birkin.”