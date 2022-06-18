Camila Cabello fascinated by Italian beauties: holidays on the Amalfi Coast and Capri | Capri News





















































Camila Cabello also chose Italy to enjoy a few relaxing days letting herself be fascinated by the beauties of our country. The Cuban naturalized American singer-songwriter, 25, preferred Positano, Amalfi and Capri for the holidays. Tour by sea in Capri, with an orange bikini, and inevitable photos and videos on the boat with the Faraglioni in the background. Walk in the Piazzetta and shopping in the designer boutiques. The artist wanted her parents Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhe Estrabao alongside her during this period of Italian holiday relaxation. Tags: You Might also Like



www.caprinews.it uses cookies to offer you a better browsing experience. By using our service you accept the use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy. Settings I understand Find out more

Information on privacy and cookies











