Camila Cabello, caught happily walking accompanied by… her new boyfriend?

Camila Cabello has been in the center of the medical eye for many reasons. On a professional level, the artist is bursting the music industry market with her album ‘Familia’, whose latest single ‘Bam Bam’ is a complete success on digital platforms.

Then, relatively recently, the artist made headlines again when she complained that during her concert in the Champions League final, the public he was very rude to herpreventing him from singing along with their chants.

However, the great information of the last few months regarding the life of Camila Cabello was undoubtedly your breakup with fellow singer Shawn Mendes last March.

A break that hurt the fans of both interpreters, who already dreamed of a wedding and children. Today, three months later, it seems that the Cuban-American just found love again.

Who is the alleged new boyfriend of Camila Cabello

The singer has recently been seen walking with austin kevitch, CEO of dating app Lox Club. Some may think that they met through the application, but no, that’s not for celebrities.

Famous people know each other through other celebrities, and in this case, that’s how it was. It turns out that Cabello and Kevitch met. via Nicholas Galitzineco-star of ‘Cinderella’, the singer’s latest film for Prime Video.

In the images shown by a fan account of Cabello, they can be seen walking very happy and caramelized. Friendship or new love? While an official confirmation arrives, what we do know is that the interpreter’s ex, Shawn Mendes, will surely be happy about this new news, since both he and Camila are very good friends despite not being together anymore.