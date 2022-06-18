Cameron Diaz turns 49 with no interest in acting again

It was in 2014 when Cameron Diaz starred in his latest film. She was “Annie” and played the character of “Miss Hannigan”. She turns 49 this Monday and has no interest in returning to acting.

Currently, Diaz, who stood out in films like “My best friend’s wedding” (1997) and “The Holiday” (2006), she is focused on her personal and family life, as well as her own wine business called Avaline.

“I’m here now and this is the most satisfying thing I’ve ever done in my life. Having a family and getting married, as well as having our little nuclear family, is absolutely the best.”Diaz recently told Yahoo.

“So, I can’t give… I don’t have what it takes to make a movie What is needed. All my energy is here, “she explained. However, her fans keep hoping for her return to the world of cinema, especially after her reunion with her companions from” Charlie’s Angels “.

Last year he met with “Charlie’s Angels”

It was in 2000 when “Charlie’s Angels” was released, the popular movie starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. To celebrate 20 years of their existence, the actresses got together last year and watched the first program of “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“I couldn’t start this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years”, began Barrymore, the great host of the program. “We are friends, we are companions, we are angels,” she assured.

One of the funniest moments of the night was when it was discovered to the audience that, in fact, Cameron Diaz was not there in person, but a hologram was placed in its place, but so perfect that many could not believe it. With everything and with it, it was his first public appearance since the birth of his son and his distance from the cinema.