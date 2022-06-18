Cabecita Rodríguez, near the América; she doesn’t want to miss the World Cup

América has received countless criticisms for its few movements in the transfer market this summer, but the azulcrema board is preparing the ‘bombshell’ for its fans. Sources close to Azteca Deportes revealed that the contacts with jonathan rodriguez are advanced to return to Mexican soccer after a fleeting stint in the Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia.

“Cabecita” Rodríguez left Blue Cross bound for the Middle East in early 2022 after becoming a cement idol. The Uruguayan was a cornerstone in the title of The Machine that broke the 23-year drought. One of the main reasons for accepting the sky-blue archrival’s proposal is that the forward wants to be considered again by Uruguay and its coach Diego Alonso with a view to World Cup.

Rodríguez’s time in Arab football has fallen short of expectations Well, he barely has 406 minutes of play and only one score. These data have prevented him from being considered by his national team throughout 2022. The last time he was called up was in November when the charrúas were still led by Óscar Washington Tabárez, so he has not been on the radar of diego alonso who has already considered soccer players from the Liga BBVA MX as Fernando Gorriaran.

Those aware of the negotiation with the Al Nassr point out that the progress is 80 percent so that America can repatriate Jonathan Rodríguez. The weekend will be key so that the Azulcremas leaders can reach an agreement with the Arabs on the conditions of the transfer, because they already have the footballer’s acceptance.

Néstor Araujo close to reaching America

The agreement with Néstor Araujo is practically done and next week the presentation would be made as a brand new reinforcement for the defense of América led by Fernando Ortiz.

