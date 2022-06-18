Bruno Valdez and Federico Viñas, one step away from ‘flying’ from the Eagles

They will fly from Nest. With the arrivals of Nestor Araujo Y Jurgen Damm to the team the board of directors America will begin to activate the dismissals of the workforce, RECORD He was able to know that the next thing will be to release at least two foreign places, in addition, that some national soccer players also have an uncertain future in the club.

It is known that the priority is to free up two places for soccer players not trained in Mexico and everything seems to indicate that Bruno Valdez Y Federico Vinas They will be the ones designated to leave the institution.

For a couple of markets, the exit of both has been sought; however, the high price of the historical Paraguayan defender has limited the options, contrary to the situation of the Uruguayan attacker, who does not have so many economic difficulties to leave, only that his possible exit has been stopped on the player’s side due to his desire to emigrate to the European soccer.

The truth is that today, more than other markets, the azulcrema directive has as a priority to accommodate them in other clubs, but they would not be the only ones, Mauro Lainez Y santiago naveda they are also with the possibility of leaving.

The eldest of Lainez He did not enter the plans of the Technical Corps and his future points to the North of the country, sources close to the footballer assure that FC Juarez Y Tijuana There are two viable options.

While ship was surveyed by Necaxa, Jaime Lozano was looking for a recovery midfielder, however, with the confirmation of John Esquivel to the Raysaid possibility vanished, not so with the Braves, precisely in the place that he left vacant ‘JJ‘.

