Brock Lesnar returns to WWE SmackDown

During broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown via FOX, the superstar Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE in more than two months.

This week’s episode in Minnesota was headlined by Roman Reigns’ victory over Riddle. The first defense of the Unified Universal Championship preceded a speech in which “The Tribal Chief” declared that there was no one capable of facing him. Nevertheless, Brock Lesnar made his entrance to the ring and attacked the headline with an F5. The former champion also took care of both Usos before the broadcasts closed.

Brock Lesnar makes his first official WWE appearance since WrestleMania 38. “The Beast Incarnate” entered the great event with the WWE Championship in his possession, but lost it to Roman Reigns in a titular unification match. Reigns and Lesnar put on an extensive show on the way to the big event, which featured the latter winning this year’s Royal Rumble match and Elimination Chamber. The outlook for Brock from here on out is unknown.

