Britney Spears; Why did she close her Instagram? – The Sun of Mexico

Shortly after Britney Spears was happy about her recent wedding, family problems resurfaced, because a strong message in her social networks made it clear that the relationship with his family is not good, but later his account Instagram He disappeared.

It is not known if the star closed her profile or the platform deactivated it, but this is not the first time that Spears has given something to talk about on this social network, where she was sharing various moments and here we recapitulate them.

You can read: Britney Spears will face her father again: the lawsuit for defamation in networks

The Princess of Pop has never stopped being talked about, but fans began to cause a stir when they discovered that Britney was not only unhappy, but also seeking help with hidden messages in photos or videos.

Alert among fans; britney is not okay

Photos of the singer in concerts were seen on her official Instagram account for a while, all professional, but suddenly Britney started uploading strange imagesamong them, selfies or videos where he was seen with sad eyes and with smudged eyeliner or doing strange dances.

The followers began to be alarmed and they asked him to send a signal if he was in danger, to wear a certain color of clothing or make some gesture, but the celebrity never made anything clear.

However, the theories existed, one of them arose from a video where Spears danced with a white hat in her hands and some claimed that she had written SOS on it, although assumptions were always talked about.

The Princess of Pop is free

FreeBritney It was an initiative that began on the internet and some artists supported it, because the star was subdued, they were not allowed to have a cell phone or publish something without first reviewing it. It was not free.

After a legal fight that he kept with his father, James Parnell SpearsBritney managed to regain her autonomy after more than 13 years, when the Los Angeles Court ended the tutorships that James had on his daughter.

The artist did not take long to proclaim herself through her Instagram thanking the support and showing everything he could recover, such as the moment when he had in his hands a tablets that he could use without supervision.

The pregnancy that gave joys and sorrows

When Britney Spears announced that she was pregnant and was happily expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, everything seemed to light up again in her life.

During the process, Spear shared her memories of the previous pregnancies and how they marked it, but this time I saw in this situation a start next to the man who loves for more than five years.

A month later, the singer announced in a publication the loss of her baby due to miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in our pregnancy,” she wrote.

The pregnancy had been a surprise, as her father also had the control from his sex life and forced her to use contraception, but Spears assured that she would overcome this new obstacle.

dressed in white again

On this occasion again the fans learned through the social network that Britney had engaged and soon she would get married, so she was happy and full of hope.

The ceremony was a fairy tale that was held in a Mansionbut with few guests, no one from his family was among them, but the incidents happened.

your ex-partner, Jason Alexander, burst into the place causing a bad moment, so much so that the singer fired her security personnel. The meddling was exposed on Instagram again.

The last confrontation with the Spears

Finally, before the account of Instagram of Britney disappeared, there was one last scandal, because the singer dedicated a message to her brother Bryan Spears.

The interpreter of Toxic she was unable to enjoy a drink during her wedding reception, as her father, who had her guardianship, and her brother would not let her have a single drop of alcohol.

“The 13 years that I was under guardianship, they gave me an anti-drug test three times a week; And I don’t really like alcohol. Meanwhile, I was hearing that my dad would go to the bars every night and that my brother would eat his shrimp salad with a whiskey and coke every night in Vegas, after my show and sometimes before! And he would never even let me take a sip,” he posted.

Britney can’t forgive the power they had over her and how they took advantage of it for years, so although it seemed obvious, it became clear why no one of her family she has been invited to the moments of happiness that she now lives.

Although the doubt persists, something strange is happening again with the celebrity or perhaps they are again theories and assumptions of those who are aware of the well-being of the singer.