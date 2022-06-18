Britney Spears is sued by her father Jamie Spears for defamation on social networks

The happiness of the singer Britney Spears lasted very little after her wedding with Sam Asghari, because now she will have to face her father again in court, after Jamie Spears sued her for defamation.

Seven months after the “princess of pop” was released from the controversial legal guardianship exercised by her father, now Jamie Spears filed court documents accusing her of a smear campaign from social networks to “ruin her name”.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie wants Britney to testify for the allegations she has made about when she was under his guardianship, including that she was forced to go to therapy, that she gave eight tubes of blood to receive medical treatment and did not allowed him to take painkillers.

In her lawsuit filed Friday, Jamie Spears stresses that the “Toxic” singer has relentlessly smeared him on Instagram and that she intends to continue doing so in future memoirs.

In November 2021, Britney was able to free herself from her father’s guardianship after a tough legal battle and little by little she has revealed what she lived for more than 13 years and even before her wedding revealed her plans to sue Jamie for years of abuse. and that millions of dollars ended up in the hands of his father and not the artist. .

The relationship with his parents and siblings does not exist and they were not even among the guests at his wedding held at his California mansion.

Britney’s attorneys had already filed a motion to compel Jamie to testify because they claim she has yet to appear for her plea since she was first served on Oct. 20, 2021 by court documents.

Other accusations against Jamie include “obstruction” for more than six months and dodging her plea which would include being asked multiple questions about how she handled Britney’s money while overseeing her conservatorship for 13 years.

He is also accused of failing to deliver communications about the shocking electronic surveillance device created to spy on his daughter.

“Her father Jamie ran a corrupt and fractious conservatorship, extracting $6.3 million from his daughter while paying his associates tens of millions more,” the document states.

Now Jamie Spears tries to fight back, but this time she will have to pay legal costs and attorney fees, since she always did it with Britney Spears’ money.