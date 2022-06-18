Britney Spears’ father wants to take her to court

Jamie Spears just went full steam ahead to ask a judge to force her daughter, Britney Spears, to sit down for an affidavit. It would be largely about the statements that Britney made about him on social networks and those that will supposedly appear in the biography that the singer will soon release.

The Impeachment of Jamie Spears

In the purest style of Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard in your lawsuit for defamation, Jamie Spears has just filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, in which her attorney says Britney is running a campaign to criticize Jamie on Instagram and in her memoir. which will be published soon. Apparently Jamie now wants to question his accusations.

Among the issues Jamie wants her daughter to disprove under oath are allegations that she was forced to give 8 tubes of blood for medical treatment, she was forced to participate in therapy, and she was not allowed to have painkillers.

He claims not to have abused his power

Jamie says all her daughter’s accusations are relevant to determine if he abused his role as guardian. This is something that Britney and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, have insisted happened. And that she largely allowed the conservatorship to come to an end.

The singer’s father claims that Rosengart has refused to schedule a deposition for Britney. For its part, lawyer pointed out that Jamie’s effort was “another tactic to bully, harass and intimidate his daughter, his own daughter.”

As previously reported by the same media, Rosengart has already filed legal documents saying Jamie has avoided sitting down for an affidavit. Also, Britney Spears’ attorney has even said that he will travel to Louisiana, where Jamie Spears lives, to question the singer’s father himself.













