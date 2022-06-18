Britney Spears’ father wants to take her to court for defaming him online

Last week we learned of the beautiful wedding of the artist with her now husband, Sam Asghari. And as usual, Britney Spears He usually publishes everything he does on his social networks, a channel where he also takes advantage of criticizing his father, mother and sister; with whom she is fighting after the tense legal guardianship that kept without his freedom for 13 years.

Now his father plans take her to court for defaming him.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, wants to take her to court for speaking ill of him on Instagram

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie Spears’ attorney says that Britney is running a campaign to criticize her father On Instagram. Also, the singer has supposedly criticized the next biography that the relative of the so-called princess of pop wants to publish soon, so he wants question their accusations.

Among the topics that Jamie Spears wants his daughter denies under oath, are the allegations where she says that she was forced to give 8 tubes of blood for medical treatment. Also that they forced her to participate in therapy and that he was not allowed to have analgesics.

Likewise, the father of Britney Spears says that his daughter’s accusations are relevant to determine if he abused his role as guardian. Something he denies; but that the singer and his attorney, Mathew Rosengart, insist that it did happen, which allowed the guardianship will end.

Likewise, Jamie Spears says that Rosengart has not wanted to schedule a britney’s deposition While for his part, the lawyer says that the artist’s father’s effort was “another tactic to bullying and harassing her daughter.

According to the outlet, the attorney has already filed legal documents saying Jamie Spears has avoided sitting down for an affidavit. Also, Britney’s attorney has said that will travel to Louisiana, where the father lives, to interrogate him.