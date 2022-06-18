Britney Spears disappears from social networks again

Everything seemed happy for Britney Spears after the singer managed to fulfill her dream of reaching the altar with Sam Asghari after five years of relationship. In that crushing testimony that she gave in search of the end of her conservatorship, Britney expressed that one of the reasons why she wanted to regain her freedom was because she wanted to marry and start a family with her partner. The big day arrived and in the midst of a series of famous guests, the couple married at her residence wearing spectacular Versace designs. With this it seemed that the page was turned and a new joy began for Britney, but once again she has taken her social networks to clarify some points against her family, which was not invited to the nuptials. When this began to make waves, the interpreter’s Instagram profile disappeared, as has happened on other occasions, although no one knows why it has happened.

Britney began the series of mentions with a publication in which she talked about her children: “My baby is growing”, she began by referring to her dog with an emoji, to continue: “I’m going to say it as when my boys grew up … it sucks. I’m not needed anymore…I’ve cried oceans for my boys, I’m not lying! Hopefully one of these days I can show you recent photos of us, but in the meantime, I respect your wishes.” The comment came after the commented absence of her two children during their marriage bond.

The message against his brother

If the absence of his children was commented on, that of his family was taken for granted, something that was reaffirmed in another message posted on his account, which began by talking about drinking and ended by making it clear why not even his brother was invited to the ceremony. At some point it was rumored that Bryan -the singer’s less mediatic brother- had been the only Spears invited to the wedding, something that has been completely ruled out. “I didn’t drink a drop of alcohol! I can’t drink much…it’s true, the 13-year-old curator did drug tests at least 3 times a week. In fact, I don’t even like alcohol, meanwhile I was hearing that my father went to bars every night…and my brother had his shrimp salad with coke and Jack (Daniels) every night in Vegas after my show, already times before!”

After continuing to talk about that topic, he turned to his brother. “Your podcast interview was so special! I know that you and the family have no ill intentions by stealing those years from me when I honestly just wanted to be respected as an individual over a glass of wine. But as you said in your interview…when the incredibly nice guy asked you, ‘Why doesn’t your family just let her be?’ Your response was, ‘He can’t even make a dinner reservation.’”

“You were never invited to my wedding…Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me I couldn’t have a coke with Jack for 4 years? You hurt me and you know it… I know you are of my blood and yes, blood matters, but no relative of mine would do to me what you did to me”, he continued following the same line of the series of messages that he has dedicated to his family in the last few months, although he had never referred to his brother. Given the rumors of his alleged invitation to Britney’s wedding, Bryan’s girlfriend had replied that they had not been able to go due to agenda issues. “Ironically, Lexie had her 5th grade graduation and we couldn’t fix the agendas. Bryan feels terrible that he had to choose, but he had to be there for his daughter and he sent his love to Britney. We are so sad that we missed out on such an important moment, but (we are) so, so happy for Britney and Sam to get married,” Amber wrote in a comment.

