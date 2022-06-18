Britney Spears’ boyfriend shares tender message about fatherhood

Reuters and AP

/ 12.04.2022 09:11:21





Singer Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram on Monday. Singer40, not only revealed his pregnancy but also called his partner “husband” Sam Asghari28, in the post.

“So I took a test. pregnancy…and uhhhhh well…I’m going to have a baby“, public.

The pregnancy of Britney Spears occurs less than five months after your conservatorship ended. famous as Paris Hilton congratulated the singer.

meanwhile her boyfriend Sam Asghari added a post on Instagram accompanied by a painting of a family of lions with three members.

“Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. paternity It’s something I’ve always wanted and don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do,” he wrote.

Britney Spears declared having suffered perinatal depression (which occurs before or after the pregnancy) with her first two children, calling it “absolutely awful” and saying she’s encouraged by the fact that the condition is now freely discussed among women.

He said that “some people considered it dangerous for a woman to complain like that with a baby inside her…but now women talk about it every day…thanks to Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a secret… This time I’m going to do yoga every day! Sharing a lot of joy and love!”

Spears had said that longed to have a baby with Asgharibut that the guardianship of almost 14 years forced her to continue taking contraceptives. The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.​