‘Barbie’, Nicole Kidman’s camel

When Lawrence of Arabia arrived in the Middle East, Gertrude Bell I already knew the whole region very well. At a time when a woman could do little more than marry and have children, this British woman promoted the Arab revolution during World War I and was one of the main instigators of the establishment of the Hashemite dynasty in Jordan and Iraq.

To say that she was a restless woman is an understatement. Gertrude Bell spoke eight languages ​​fluently, among them the Arab, was a tireless traveler and archaeologist and worked for the service british secret who, of course, set his sights on a person with so many qualities and vast knowledge.

Bell got to know the tribes of middle East better than anyone and helped design the new map of the region, after the fall of the Ottoman Empire, and to draw the limits of a new state to which, at his suggestion, it was called Iraq.

Such a life deserved a movie and the manager was the director Werner Herzog (Aguirre, the wrath of God, Fitzcarraldo, Green Cobra). This is how ‘The Queen of the Desert’ was born.

The first choice for the role of Gertrude Bell was the actress naomi watts which, for scheduling reasons, was replaced by Nicole Kidman.

Something similar happened with the male leadJude Law was the first chosen to give life on the big screen to Lawrence of Arabia but in the end the responsibility was in the hands of Robert Pattinsonwho by that time had already finished the ‘Twilight’ saga and had not yet donned the suit of Batman.

The filming started in Morocco in March 2013. The film premiered on February 6, 2015 at the International Film Festival of Berlin.

Fans of the Australian actress can be pleased, Nicole Kidman appears in every scene in the film except the first. and during filming he asked Herzog to include a scene in which his character appears bathing in the desert. He did not have to insist much.

In addition to the bath, the Australian actress ‘enjoyed’ her own particular dromedary, which named ‘Barbie’. She will know why.

telemadrid emits ‘The queen of the desert’ This Saturday at 5:30 p.m.