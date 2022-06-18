Banamex or Santander? Which one suits you if you want to start saving from $1,000

The Promissory Note with Yield Settleable at Maturity (PRLV) is an investment in national currency in the short, medium or long term, with a fixed annual interest rate during the contracted period, which allows you to dispose of the initial capital and the interests that are generated at the expiration of the contracted period.

The PRLV is a financial instrument where the user can invest generally from 1,000 pesos to a certain term that can range from 7, 28, 91, 182 and up to 364 days, with a fixed annual interest rate, which allows you to have the initial capital and the interests that have been generated at maturity. of the contracted period.

Informative data of June 5, 2022 for a saving from $1,000 to 28 days, according to Condusef data:

For example, if you invest an initial amount of $1,000 pesos and make additional deposits of 500 each month, for a period of 2 years, you will get up to 13,750 pesos*, depending on the institution with which you decide. invest. At the end of the period, you can reinvest your money plus the returns, in this way you will increase your capital even more.

If you want to compare yields, final amounts and other data, you can use the simulator of Saving and Condusef Investment at: https://simulador.condusef.gob.mx/condusefahorro/

What you should know

The Condusef recommends taking into account:

-For invest you need to have a saving beforehand, do not commit money that you need or have already earmarked for expenses

-Analyze the personal factor, ask yourself: How long do you have to keep the money invested (investment horizon)? What is your current financial situation? Do you need to have your resources available (liquidity)? What will your financial needs be? to future? Your answers will allow you to establish an overview of your current financial situation

-Check which product suits your financial needs. Check the requirements to access it, its characteristics and that the financial institution is authorized to provide it

-Use an authorized Financial Institution and do not trust those entities that offer you high yields in the short term

-The Promissory Note with Yield Settleable at Maturity can be a good option for you to invest your money and properly plan your finances.

cj