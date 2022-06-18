Bad news in America! Jorge Sánchez had to undergo emergency surgery

The lateral still does not report with the azulcremas and had to be intervened. His downtime is yet to be confirmed.

Jorge Sánchez is one of the players who still does not report with América to the preseason since he received a few days off since he reported with the Mexican National Team shortly after the azulcremas’ participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX ended.

The azulcrema winger, who recently confirmed that he was a father for the second time through his Instagram account, received a blow to the nose during Tricolor’s friendly match against Ecuador that at the time he was treated by the team’s medical staff, but that led to a fracture that had to be operated on.

Fortunately for Sanchez, the operation was successfulalthough at the moment an estimated recovery time has not been confirmed in the understanding that the start of the Apertura 2022 tournament is approaching and Jorge is a fundamental player in Fernando Ortiz’s scheme, who gave him the title in the midst of internal competition with Miguel Layun.

In the meantime, America traveled this Friday afternoon to the United States to face two friendly matches that are part of the Águila Tour; first against Pumas and later against León. Jorge Sanchez He was ruled out for both matches, so a report with the creams is expected upon his return to our country.

NO OFFERS FROM EUROPE BY JORGE SÁNCHEZ

On the other hand, it should be reiterated that despite the rumors that have put Jorge Sánchez with the possibility of leaving America This summer, the reality is that in Coapa they have not received formal offers for their services, which means that they remain firm in El Nido, where they would only let him out with an economic offer that meets the expectations of the club.

