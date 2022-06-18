Avatar 2 release date, trailer, cast, sequels and more

Here’s absolutely everything we know about Avatar 2

Avatar 2 is finally coming this year after a series of long delays. It’s been over a decade since 2009’s Avatar shocked us in theaters, which means we all have our fingers crossed that the sequel is worth our time. That’s not to mention all the time that must pass before the final film in the series, Avatar 5, is released in 2028.

We’ve rounded up absolutely everything there is to know about Avatar 2 here for you, and while there aren’t any new updates this month, there’s still plenty to discover about the upcoming movie. James Cameron is back in the director’s chair for the sequel, and the first trailer has all the impressive CGI spectacle you’d expect. There’s also more to find out below, like who’s who in the cast and what about the plot. So, without further ado, enjoy this article we’ve put together to bring you up to date on your imminent return to Pandora.

Avatar 2 release date

The much-delayed Avatar 2 is finally hitting theaters this December 16, 2022. That’s 13 years after Avatar, and eight years after the sequel originally released in 2014. Let’s hope it’s worth the wait.

Avatar 2 Trailer

The first trailer for Avatar 2 originally debuted at CinemaCon, then was released publicly alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was a theatrical exclusive before finally landing online.

Unsurprisingly, the images show stunning scenery both underwater and on land, with CGI magic bringing the Na’avi and Pandora to life. There’s a hint of a threat lurking in the footage: we also see the evil RDA (that’s the Resource Development Administration), and they’re bound to cause trouble for everyone. Sully and the family are here, but little is revealed about the plot.

Avatar 2 Cast: Returners and Newcomers

The cast of Avatar 2 is made up of new and returning actors alike.

Sam Worthington he returns as Jake Sully, a former human soldier who became a permanent member of the Na’avi. he joins her Zoe Saldana, who returns as Neytiri. The duo fell in love in the first film. CCH Pounder plays Mo’at, Neytiri’s mother.

Jake and Neytiri will also have children this time. Jamie Flatters is his firstborn son Neteyam, Brittany Dalton is his second son Lo’ak and Trinity Bliss is Tuktirey, his youngest son. Jack Champion is Javier “Spider” Socorro, a human born on Pandora who is adopted by Jake and Neytiri.

Sigourney Weaver he is also back, albeit in an unknown role. Her character, Dr. Grace Augustine, died in the previous film. However, her role in Ella’s sequel will involve going underwater, at least that’s what a behind-the-scenes image reveals that shows the actress fully submerged.

Stephen Lang he returns as Colonel Miles Quaritch, who also died in the first film. How he comes back is a mystery, but he will still be a villain. “I’m not going to say, ‘No, he’s absolutely the same,'” Lang has said of his character. “I think he’s an incredibly fascinating character and I wouldn’t be back if Jim Cameron wasn’t also fascinated with him and hell-bent on seeing where he goes. Where does that character take him as a writer, as a director? And where does that take me as an actor?

Kate Winslet joins the cast as Ronal, a free-diving member of the Metkayina underwater clan. “I had to learn to free dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just amazing,” Winslet told The Hollywood Reporter. “My longest breath was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy.” An image of Winslet underwater has also been released, with the actress wearing weights around her waist to keep her submerged.

Eddie Falco he joins as General Ardmore, who is part of the sinister RDA.

Michelle Yeoh is another newcomer. She will play a human named Dr. Karina Mogue. Thanks to an Instagram post from producer Jon Landau, we know that Yeoh will also be in Avatar 3.

Jemaine Clement will play Dr. Ian Garvin, a marine biologist. “I’ve loved Jemaine’s work for years and I’m so excited to have him join our cast as Ian Garvin, one of my favorite characters,” James Cameron said of the casting.

Vin Diesel Y CJ Jones have also joined the cast in mystery roles, while Oona Chaplin will play Varang, who will be in all the upcoming movies.

They complete the cast Cliff Curtis like Tonowari, Bailey Bass like Tsireya, Philip Geljo like Aonung and Duane Evans Jr. like Rotxo, all of the Metkayina clan.

Among the rest of the cast playing humans is Joel David Moore like Dr. Norm Spellman, dileep rao like Dr. Max Patel, Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby and Matt Gerald like Corporal Lyle Wainfleet.

Avatar 2 Plot: What is The Way of Water about?

Avatar 2 has an official synopsis: “Set over a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children), the troubles they they face, everything they do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

The family is very much the heart of the film. “I think the story of Avatar 2, and the strength of the story, is what Jim [Cameron] he always does in any of his movies: he writes about universal themes that are bigger than any genre,” Landau told Total Film. “And if you think about it, there really is no more universal theme than family. At the center of each of our sequels is the Sully family. What is the dynamic that parents go through to protect their family?

As for that issue promised by the synopsis, it will come in the form of the RDA mining operation returning to Pandora. That sends Jake, Neytiri, and their children to “what is perceived to be a safe harbor”: the underwater reef. “And when they get to the reef, there’s a clan we call Metkayina,” Landau added. “The Sullys are no longer in the environment they know, the rain forest. They become fish out of water. They become fish out of water both culturally and environmentally.”

From all the set photos and that impressive trailer, it’s clear that the underwater lands will be a major focal point of the sequel. What is less clear, however, is the fate of some of the key characters. While we know Signourney Weaver will return, we don’t know how or why, considering her character died in the first film. However, it is possible that she plays a completely different person, but for now it is a mystery.

She’s also not the only character to potentially come back from the dead. She also has Stephen Lang back as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Matt Gerald’s character Corporal Lyle Wainfleet. Her return is another mystery, but it can’t mean anything good for Sully and his family, considering they’re both part of the RDA.

Avatar sequels: how many Avatar movies will there be?

Avatar 2 is the first of four planned sequels, meaning the Avatar franchise will span five movies in total. The latest film is scheduled to be released in 2028, 19 years after the debut of the first Avatar. They may be a long way off, but work has already started on the other movies. In fact, Avatar 2 and 3 were filmed simultaneously, and part of Avatar 4 was also filmed.

“We combined the schedules for parts 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the settings,” Cameron told Variety. “I said, let’s treat it like it’s a six-hour miniseries and we’re only going to go to Frankfurt once. We’re going to shoot all scenes 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the reason. The availability of actors was also an issue. issue.

Everything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did it for all the scenes of parts 2 and 3 together, as well as a little bit of 4. Because we also had to do the children’s scenes. They age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed to shoot everything that happens before that, and then everything that follows, we’ll do later.”

Avatar 3 arrives on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 launches on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 lands on December 22, 2028.

BBC News reported in 2017 that four projects were planned, the first called Avatar: The Way of Water. That title turned out to be true. The other three projects were called Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. Seeing as how Way of the Water worked, it’s possible that the other titles are also the final names for the upcoming sequels.

