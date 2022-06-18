The open world title set in Egypt has received an update for next-gen consoles.





Ubisoft announced the start of the Assassin’s Creed 15th anniversary celebrations, one of the most popular and recognized sagas in the history of video games, and reported that in the coming months there will be surprises, collaborations and rewards. The celebration began with Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Assassin’s Creed Origins can be played for free on consoles and PC

“As players found out a few days ago, we are excited to bring support from 60fps for Assassin’s Creed Origins both in Xbox Series X/S like in Playstation 5. Players can now rediscover the Ancient Egypt under the reign of Cleopatra and make the most of Bayek’s grand adventures,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

To celebrate this update with all players, the company indicated that the open world title will be available free between June 16 and 20although it can already be downloaded at PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Google Stadia and Ubisoft Connect.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with new content

Players will have access to new free content in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla thanks to the unprecedented support of Year 2, with the return of the Festivals, the Mastery Challenge Pack 2, the Armory feature, and new caves to explore this spring and solve the mystery of the Tombs of the Fallen.

This winter, players will also be able to take part in the journey inspired by the Odin’s rogue-lite to the spectacular region of Niflheim with the new game mode, The Forgotten Sagawhich offers a new version, free for all players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

To celebrate 15 years of Assassin’s Creed, each week a game will be introduced offering new content, rewards and interactive experiences for all Ubisoft audiences. As a starting point, various sets of tattoos from Assassin’s Creed Origins along with a naval pack will now be available on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

