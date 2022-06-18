As the model travels the world, the rapper hires his fifth lawyer

A divorce is not about signing a piece of paper after the relationship has completely ended. Or at least for kim kardashian Y kayne westsince this process is becoming more complicated than necessary.

the rapper collect lawyersalready going for the fifth. deborah hong It is about the new expert who is going to defend him with his divorce, after having fired Samantha Spector, an attorney who previously defended Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr. Dre, Already Chris Melcher.

The latter was his third lawyer, who confessed that it was “extremely difficult” to work with him because the musician was determined that he was going to fix the situation with the model, and that was fired just two days before of the audience declaring that the queen of the Kardashians was fully becoming a single woman.





Although there seems to have been a turn of events and West is aware that his ex-wife has turned the page, it is not entirely true. And not only because of having a list of lawyers, but also because of the instability image offered before the judge and by the jealousy of Pete Davidsonthe businesswoman’s new partner.

For her part, Kim Kardashian is living life carefree. And she is that queen of reality He has not stopped uploading photos to his networks about his getaway to italy.

The socialite It’s in portofinoa small town belonging to the region of Genoa (Italy), where his sister married kourtney kardashian with the drummer Travis Barker a few weeks ago.

No doubt Kim has remade her lifewith the unconditional help of Pete Davidson, of whom he is completely in love.