Ariana Grande has just released the curtain fringe that outlines any face

For those who want to dare to do it at home, they can follow a tutorial to the letter, but we recommend that to achieve the best result depending on the size of your face, the texture of your hair and your daily washing and styling habits, turn to your favorite beauty salon. Better to invest than regret!

Although yes, another advantage of this type of curtain bang long, is that it can be styled back or to the sides with bobby pins, headbands, or gel, and it won’t show if you didn’t like it as much, unlike other types of fringe.

How to style Ariana Grande’s curtain fringe?

For those who will join the curtain bang by Ariana Grandewe recommend following these steps for a beautiful fringe, with body and movement:

Step 1: when you get out of the bath, remove excess water with a microfiber towel and apply a thermal protector.

Step 2: Part the fringe forward from your face with a comb and wrap it with a tube or barrel brush up and out, until you reach the roots.

Step 3– Tumble dry on low twice, part from the middle to the sides, and voila!

If you need to, use a texturizing or setting spray depending on the look you want.

Lastly, we recommend combining your curtain fringe with a half-up hairstyle like Ariana Grande’s that takes years off her and gives her that sweet image, but also shapes her face even more, and with makeup with gloss ultra bright, dramatic eyeliner and long, thick lashes.

Arianatorsthis is your time to shine.