Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson pay tribute to pop divas and leave everyone on the floor

The voices of Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson have resonated very loudly from the stage of the set in The Tonight Show, just as they have been doing throughout their incredible musical career. Last Monday, November 29, they were the coaches of the program The voice in United States The ones who starred in Jimmy Fallon’s talk show. And it was these two singers who have given the most to talk about in networks after their powerful interpretation of the hits most notorious of pop history.

John Legend, Blake SheltonAriana Grande and Kelly Clarkson stopped by the program to offer a advance of the next season of The voiceand they did it, of course, with their powerful voices.

The four of them cars were invited to participate in the popular section of Fallon’s show That’s My Jam, forming two teams: Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and the other, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. The winner of the proposed challenges could donate the prize at stake to an NGOas indicated.

Kelly and Ariana turned the show on its head with their groundbreaking performance on the Mixtape Medleywhere each one had to perform the songs live What were they saying from the program? In a continuous sequence of one vs one in true style Giving the note, both women honored the great divas of pop.

Ariana started with the mythical Oops, I Did It Againby Britney Spearsand Clarkson was not far behind and continued with Any Man of Mineby Shania Twain. They played Cher, Whitney Houston, and Kelly Clarkson got the audience off the ground with her version of It’s All Coming Back to Me Now by celine dion.

With that way of bringing the magic of four great artists in a very special program, almost turning their broadcast into a small concert, the four have warmed up their engines for the new season of The voice in the United States with the incorporation of Ariana Grande as a new coach.