Anne Hathaway in 15 magnificent dresses that left their mark

With his large, deep dark eyes and boyish face, Anne Hathaway It has become the muse of great designers and couturiers since its inception. Over the years, fashion houses have vied to dress her, creating a strong connection between the actress and the world of fashion. Perhaps that is also why her greatest successes in the world of cinema seem to go hand in hand with her successes on the red carpet. In fact, one of the most famous looks Anne Hathaway it’s her long, pink satin column dress with Prada jewel details, a last-minute choice that turned out to be a winner: It was 2013 and the star won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her Fantine in Les Miserables. For her Cannes debut recently, Anne Hathaway chose creations that will never be forgotten: among them, a white Armani Privé gown studded with ton-on-ton sequins and accessorized with a magical maxi bow floating down her back.

Likewise, Anne surprised with a bright yellow Valentino outfit consisting of a maxi shirt with a train and shorts, all illuminated by precious Bulgari jewels: a necklace and a bracelet, both set with diamonds. The occasion was an event of the famous maison, Eden The Garden of Wonders, held in Paris and in which the high jewelry of the brand for which today the actress serves as one of the faces of the Unexpected Wonders campaign. A collaboration that strengthened the bond between the actress and the world of fashion.

If we look at the looks with which he has previously walked on the red carpet, Hathaway has never disappointed the expectations of the fashion world. She has always had a predilection for Valentino, and if at first her choices fell on rather opulent dresses, perhaps large, princess cut, or decorated with fabric sculptures, little by little she opted for more minimalist options. She has chosen essential silhouettes, trying to impress through bright shades or luminous applications. Perfect examples of this look are the white Chanel Haute Couture suit she wore to the 2013 Golden Globes, and the bright red Calvin Klein Collection suit she wore to the 2014 Met Gala.

Article originally published in Vogue Italia, vogue.it. Adapted by Amira Saim.