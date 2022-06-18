Anna Faris confesses to Gwyneth Paltrow what was the cause of her divorce from Chris Pratt

Both formed one of the most established couples in Hollywood. However, their love came to an end. Chris Pratt and anna faris They announced their separation in 2017 after eight years of marriage and a child together, a decision that the actress reflected on Wednesday in an interview.

Breaking with her usual discretion, Anna Faris was honest when she talked with the interpreter Gwyneth Paltrow, who was present in the last installment of the podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, where he also discussed his breakup with singer Chris Martin.

The main problem that Faris detects is the competitiveness she felt with both Pratt and Ben Indra, with whom he had a relationship between 2004 and 2008.

Performers Chris Pratt and Anna Faris pose together. FILE, ARCHIVE

“I’ve been married twice. My other two marriages were to actors, and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competition. Or, at least, I didn’t. I was a proud person, I didn’t want to show vulnerability,” said.

The actress did not know how to handle “the signs of competitiveness and comparison” that occurred in the couple’s environment. “I didn’t handle it very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that.” he added.

Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett, whom she met on the set of the movie Overboardin 2018. For his part, Chris has been married since 2019 to Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he had a daughter last August. Faris and Pratt share an eight-year-old son, Jack.