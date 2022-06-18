Angelina Jolie’s favorite elegant and classic perfume is a 10, like her

Although in his youth Angelina Jolie represented the epitome of rebellion and eccentricitytoday, the story is very different: we met before an elegant woman in a classic styleWhat one of her favorite perfumes, Carolina Herrera by Carolina Herrera. According to the actress, it is the fragrance that she has always worn because not too spicy or floral and he finds it very nice. lover of unisex perfumethis choice does not surprise us in lto Angelina from 2022.

The favorite perfumes of celebrities

Carolina Herrera It was the first perfume created by the designer in 1988 and it’s a fragrance timeless elegance that reflects your couture sensibilities and its natural taste, a description that we could well apply to the Angelina Jolie what we know now (with a capsule wardrobe of 9 timeless pieces which combines masterfully).

Carolina Herrera Eau de Parfum by Carolina Herrera – TO BUY © Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

What does Carolina Herrera smell like by Carolina Herrera? The designer wanted to express her distinction and Personal style with notes from his earliest memories and the perfumer Carlos Benaim was in charge of uniting jasmine, tuberoses and the warmth of sandalwood. The fragrance starts with top notes of Apricot, Orange Blossom, Green Notes, Brazilian Rosewood and Bergamot. The heart notes include Tuberose, Jasmine, Spanish Jasmine, Ylang-Ylang, Honeysuckle, Daffodil, Hyacinth, and Lily of the Valley. The aroma ends in base notes of civet, musk, oakmoss, amber, sandalwood, vetiver and cedar.