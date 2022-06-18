Angelina Jolie, the sexiest woman on the planet, in 10 movies









Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses from Hollywood. Behind her back she has more than 40 years of career as and as many films as a movie star. He began acting in 1982 with his father, Jon Voight., and as a model. At only 15 years old, she was already displaying his charms and showing off an incipient sensuality, linked to the innocence of his age then. However, her official debut is considered to have been in cyborg 2 (1993). And in these four decades has established herself as one of the best actresses of her generation, sex symbols and action movie icon from the 2000s. These are all the movies that prove that Angelina Jolie is the most sexy of the planet.

The actress presents ‘Salt’ in an interview with Jose Fernández in Cancun, in which she talks about her work, her children, what a “wonderful partner” Brad Pitt is…

Gia A very young 23-year-old Angelina Jolie stars in this TV movies of 1998. In Gia, Angelina Jolie plays Gia Carangi, one of the top models of the late 1970s, from her meteoric rise to the forefront of the modeling industry and her subsequent death. The actress had already done modeling before and in this tape their outfits they sound like a heart attack.

60 seconds Just two years later, Angelina Jolie was already sharing the bill with actors like Nicolas Cage in 60 secondswhere the actress gives life to Sara ‘Sway’ Wayland in the precedent of the saga Fast&Furiousa movie with a lot of action and car chases. Angelina Jolie’s career in pictures



Angelina Jolie made her film debut with ‘Looking to Get Out’ 08.16.2010 Jolie made her debut in the world of cinema in 1982 with the film ‘Looking to get out’ by Hal Ashby.









Angelina Jolie poses as a model with 15 years 08.16.2010 The actress posed for Harry Langdon in a bikini and denim shorts at the age of 15, when she was studying acting and taking her first steps as a model. In the snapshots, Angelina displays her charms and displays an incipient sensuality, linked to the innocence of her age.



















































Lara Croft: Tomb Raider And then one of the most recognized roles of her career came in 2001: that of Lara Croft, the archaeologist and treasure hunter from the video game franchise. tomb Raider. Characterized by the character’s long braid, some shorts black and a black t-shirt, the actress showed off her figure with this character and became an icon of action cinema. Additionally, she reprized the role for the second time in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003).

Original sin (2001) The actress has also shared the screen with Antonio Banderas. She, together with him, starred in 2001 thriller erotic Original sinbased on the novel Waltz into darkness written by Cornell Woolrich. Set in Cuba at the end of the 19th century, Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas are Julia Russell and Luis Vargas in a drama where mystery and action are mixed with passion and romance. The American actress has achieved a nomination for her role as mother courage in Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Exchange’.

Alexander the Great (2004) Three years after demonstrating her seductive skills with Banderas, Angelina Jolie was cast as Olympias, the mother of Alexander the Great, in the film about the king of Macedonia. Between toga and toga, jewelry and hairstyles worthy of queens, Angelina Jolie radiates sensuality.

Mr and Mrs smith It is his highest grossing film. And the one that changed his life the most. Thanks to Mr and Mrs smith (2005), Angelina Jolie fell in love with Brad Pitt and together they formed the couple and the family of the century in Hollywood. Since then they have been known as Brangelina. Just by looking at the poster we see Angelina in a tight black dress open at her leg, where she shows a gun. Both actors broke box office records for being two of the sex symbols of the time gathered in an action story.

The exchange In 2008 Angelina was placed under the orders of Clint Eastwood to count in The exchange (2008) the true story that occurred in the 1920s, when the son of Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie), a single mother, disappeared. Five months later she was given a child and Collins assured that this was not her son, which led her to a spiral of events where the police and society make her doubt her own perception of her. Her performance earned her the nomination for best actress that year at the Oscars, at the Golden Globes and at the BAFTAs.

Salt La 1 broadcasts on Saturday, January 16 at 10:05 p.m. Salt, Movie of the week. Angelina Jolie is once again an action spy, but this time she must go on the run from her and avoid being captured after being accused of being a Russian spy. Angelina Jolie shows off her figure again with a total look black that includes the hairstyle and makeup that mark their features to the clothes. A warrior Angelina Jolie returns to the big screen with Salt

maleficent (2014) + Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) As if that were not enough, being Maleficent has also been another of the moments where Angelina Jolie has been able to bring out her most sensual side. Any movie villain lends itself to it, but the queens of Disney much more. And the wicked fairy Sleeping Beauty is perhaps one of the characters that has fitted the most with the actress, who returned to her flesh in the second installment, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in 2019. What can be said? That Angelina Jolie feels great being Maleficent. Heart – Angelina Jolie will be Maleficent in the cinema