Andalusian medical team achievement, “personalized” veins

Andrés García León, head of the Angiology and Vascular Surgery Service at the Valme Hospital in Seville.

As Garcia points out to Medical Writingthe project “is a network between various hospitals in Andalusia and with many teams involved”, since the collaboration of a multidisciplinary team: from clinical professionals to experts in technology and regulation.

The selection of Hospital Valme to coordinate the project began with a call from the Swedish company Verigraft AB in 2017, which already had the results of the animal studies and decided to contact García León and his team as a result of their experience. in advanced therapies.

How are custom veins transplanted? This is the technique used

Using tissue engineering techniques “we take a healthy vein from the deceased donor patientwhich generally would not be useful for other types of reconstruction” and the cell of said donor is eliminated with a bioreactor. Later, “we decellularize the healthy vein” and when we have a recipient, we perform a peripheral blood draw, “like when you donate blood”, and with it in the bioractor it is re-implanted. “That is to say, one is always made of cells, we transform a foreign vein into our own,” García explains to this newspaper.

In addition, after discharge, scheduled two or three days after the intervention, the patient has to follow a anticoagulant treatment for a year, during which time the functionality of the transplant is verified, and where a follow-up is carried out to verify the viability of this vascular segment that has been implanted.

How are suitable patients identified?

Candidate patients are patients who come to the Angiology and Vascular Surgery consultation and, by means of an ultrasound, a femoral vein dysfunction and they are diagnosed with a deep venous insufficiency. “Subsequently, a series of risk factors must be ruled out in order to be operated on,” adds the doctor.

The trial, which is currently in phase I in Spain, after receiving authorization from the Medicines and Health Products Agency in December 2020, has already carried out its first intervention at the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital, a collaborating research center. The full study will include a further 14 patients, aged between 18 and 75 years, with chronic venous insufficiency of the deep venous system.

This therapy, according to García León “offers a guarantee of success in the future”since “to date the only therapeutic route that could be offered to these patients was wearing a strong compression elastic stocking for life or failed attempts at surgical reconstruction of the valves of a diseased vein”.