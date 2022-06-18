Ana de Armas net worth: the fortune of the Cuban actress who played Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who debuted in 2006 in the Spanish film ‘A rose from France’ and starred in the television show ‘The intership’ from 2007 to 2010, managing to acquire great popularity, until making the leap to Hollywood thanks to her determination and today she is one of the most sought-after actresses today.

Ana began her career in Cuba before moving to Spain, where she starred in the role of Nerea in the television series Hispania, the legend from 2010 to 2011. In cinema she has appeared in many films including ‘Sex, party and lies’, ‘Dead End’, ‘Knock Knock’, ‘Exposed’, ‘Hands of Stone’, ‘War Dogs’ and ‘Knives Out‘.

Anne of Arms moved to Los Angeles in 2014 after being married to Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013. She was nominated for Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2018 for blade runner 2049.

first years of life

Anne of Arms I was born on April 30, 1988 in Havana Cuba. She was raised in the small town of Santa Cruz del Norte by her father and mother, Ramón and Ana. Her father held various jobs while she was growing up, such as a teacher, school principal, bank manager, and deputy mayor of the city, while that his mother worked in human resources at the Ministry of Education. She grew up with her older brother, Javier, and has generally described her childhood as happy despite growing up in Cuba during a time of fuel shortages, food rationing and power outages.

De Armas decided she wanted to be an actress at the age of 12 after seeing movies from Hollywood in her neighbor’s apartment, since her family didn’t have a DVD player. She entered the National Theater in Havana at age 14 and shot three films in Cuba during that time.

Race

During his stay in Cuba, de Armas had roles in the films “Una rosa de Francia”, “The Lost Eden” and “MadrigalWhile promoting one of the films, he traveled to Spain, where he was introduced to Juan Lanja, who would later become his Spanish agent.

At the age of 18, de Armas moved to Madrid to further her acting career. Within two weeks of arriving, she met with the casting director Louis Saint Narcissus, who had seen her performance in “A Rose from France.” So I hired her for the teen drama “The intershipDe Armas played the role of Carolina for six seasons of the series, from 2007 to 2010. The series was set in a boarding school and was very popular in Spain, where she became a celebrity.

During this time, he also starred in the sitcom “Lies and fats” in 2009. However, de Armas feared she would be typecast in primarily teenage roles given the success of “The intership” and asked to be kicked off the series in its penultimate season.

De Armas then moved to New York for a few months to improve his level of English. He returned to Spain to star in seventeen episodes of the series “Hispania“, a historical drama. Once his role in that series ended in 2011, he starred in several films by Antonio Trashorra, such as “El callejn” in 2011 and “Anabel” in 2015.

The risky jump to Hollywood

After this period, de Armas experienced a certain pause in her acting career. She began to participate in acting workshops in a theater in Madrid and then got a Hollywood agent, who encouraged her to move to Madrid. los angeleswhich he did in 2014.

Ana has declared that involved starting her acting career from scratch, as he did not know much English and had virtually no recognition from the United States. Upon arrival, he spent four months in full-time English courses.

His first role in a Hollywood movie was opposite Keanu Reeves in “knock knock” in 2015. Reeves then offered him a role in the thriller “exposed“, which he produced in 2016. That same year he also appeared in “War Dogs” Y “hands of stone“, often learning his lines phonetically.

The following year, in 2017, de Armas landed a supporting role in “blade runner 2049“, for which he received rave reviews. He also appeared in the action thriller “OverdriveThe following year, he starred in the medical drama “Heart,” funded by Montefiore Medical Center to raise awareness of organ donation.

‘Knives Out’ and rising success

Ana de Armas got her big break in Hollywood in 2019 when she had a leading role in the cast of the movie “Knives OutHer work was highly praised by many critics and she was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. She also won the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2020, de Armas appeared in four films: “The Informer”, “The Night Clerk”, “Sergio” and “Wasp Network”. He received positive reviews for all four roles.

In 2021, she landed the role of the new Bond girl in “No Time to Die“, starring Daniel Craig. She plays a Cuban CIA agent, which was written specifically with Ana in mind.

De Armas then landed a role in the erotic thriller “deep water“, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Acts alongside Ben Affleck. I also got the role of Marilyn Monroe in the movie”Blonde“, a biopic based on the life of Monroe and adapted from the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

What is the net worth of Ana de Armas?

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who has a net worth of 6 million dollarsaccording to figures from Celebrity Net Worth.

Ana de Armas on the red carpet of ‘No Time To Die’

Personal life

In mid-2010, de Armas began dating Spanish actor, Marc Clotet. Both were married on the Costa Brava in July 2011. They stayed together for about two years before deciding to divorce in 2013.

He then started a relationship with the talent agent franklin latt in early 2015 and the couple dated until the end of 2016, during which time they briefly became engaged.

At the end of 2019, I met to actor Ben Affleck on the set of “Deep Waters”. They dated from the beginning of 2020 until January 2021. It is currently unknown who Ana de Armas is dating, but rumors are not lacking around this beautiful and successful Cuban-Spanish actress.