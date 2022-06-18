An announcer says that Ariana Grande travels on her tours with her own toilet seat

No self-respecting music star goes on tour without first preparing their “rider”. Is about a document that collects the demands of each artist explaining, for example, what your favorite drink is, if you have any preferences about the color of your hotel room or if you want your dressing room filled with kittens, as you did Mariah Carey on one occasion.

the radio announcer Roman Kemp he’s heard all kinds of quirks over the years he’s been working at the festival Summertime Ball of Capital and, although he can’t say too much, yes has revealed that Ariana Grande shares a curious hobby with Prince Charles himself.

“I heard he brings his own toilet seatand the rapper ArrDee he wanted only the pink candies to be separated from the bag of starbursts and served them in a bowl”, revealed Roman in the latest edition of the event, held this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London.

For those who are not aware, it has always been rumored that the son of Isabel II he never goes on a trip without a gold-plated toilet seat, and although he has denied that story, he never clarified whether he was referring to the material or the fact that he was replacing toilet seats for hygiene reasons.

