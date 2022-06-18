America has the ‘yes’ of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez to return to Mexico

The Americanist board will continue with the negotiations throughout the weekend and they are optimistic about being able to close them positively

The return of Jonathan Rodríguez to Mexico to play with América is taking shape and is on the way to materializing, although it is not yet 100 percent done. sources confirmed to ESPN that the Eagles have in ‘yes’ of the ‘little head‘ to return to the MX League and now the Coapa cadre must reach an agreement with the Al-Nassr to finalize the operation.

According to the same informant, the player is not comfortable in Asia and seeks to return to Mexico in any way to recover his level of play and fight for a ticket to the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year and that is why he looks favorably on the possibility of playing with the American team in the next semester and for that, what better than returning to a league where he has been very successful in the recent past with Santos and Cruz Azul.

‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez celebrates with Cruz Azul Getty Images

At the moment the negotiation is active between Americanists and the player’s agents waiting to reach an agreement for the record of the South American footballer. Rodríguez’s current club is willing to negotiate the attacker’s pass but they have been emphatic that they will not give the footballer away and will seek to recover as much as possible of the investment they made for ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez in the previous transfer market.

The Americanist directive will continue with the negotiations throughout the weekend and they are optimistic in being able to close them with the confirmation of the return of the Uruguayan to Mexico. However, they prefer not to take anything for granted until a full agreement is reached with the Al-Nassr and the corresponding papers are signed to be able to announce it officially.



1 Related

In case of being able to sign Jonathan Rodríguez, the Americanists will have to make room in their squad for a new foreigner. Bruno Valdez has an offer from FC Juarez to go to the border, while elements such as Federico Vinas and Juan Otero they are also followed in Mexico and abroad.

for now, America remains in preseason in the United States and this Saturday morning they will have a training session in Chicago before the game against Cougars on Sunday afternoon, which will be the penultimate of the Americanist preseason.