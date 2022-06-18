Amber Heard’s “terrible” relationship with Jason Momoa and Johnny Depp’s finger operation, keys in the final stretch of the trial

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues. The litigation, which began on April 11, is scheduled to last six weeks in the Fairfax court (Virginia, United States). This Tuesday, May 24, Both actors have met again in his twenty-first court date.

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article published in Washington Post in 2018 after her divorce in which she referred to herself as someone experienced in what “domestic abuse represents.”

The artist asks the artist 50 million dollars for damages, while Heard, for his part, responds with a counterclaim in which he alleges that the actor has launched a defamation campaign against him and claims 100 million.

All this has led to a long legal process in which different graphic evidence has been provided, and various witnesses, former employees and friends of the couple have declared to try to discern the behavior of both within the relationship.

Also, It is being a very media trial, both nationally and internationally, and followed live by different media and television channels, surpassing the audiences generated by the OJ Simpson legal process.

Declares Walter Hamada, President of DC Films

Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, is the first witness of the day. The executive is expected to speak of the supposed consequences of the legal process on paper by Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 and the DC Extended Universe franchise.

A little over a month ago, the businessman testified that the option for the interpreter to be in the second part was initially rejected due to the bad relationship between her and actor Jason Momoa, his partner on the set.

Hamada has said that Depp had nothing to do with the problems Heard had in DC. Furthermore, in his words, her relationship with Jason Momoa was “terrible”. “You recognize it when you see it, and the chemistry was not there,” he said, acknowledging that “editing” was used to hide the problems between the two, as they were evident in front of the cameras.

“The role he has in the film was determined in early development of the script, which would have happened in 2018, I would say…”, Hamada explained, denying, therefore, that Adam Waldman’s statements influenced this decision.

Waldman was Depp’s representative during his divorce proceedings until he was kicked out of the legal team. This occurred after a judge, Bruce White, discovered a leak of private information to the press. Recently, an old tweet was rescued in which the artist supposedly made fun of him.





The doctor who worked on Depp’s finger speaks

The next witness called to testify was Dr. David A Kulber, plastic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. This worked on Depp’s hand after his amputation in Australia in March 2015.

“He had a broken finger and soft tissue loss, so I rebuilt his finger”, he advanced before being asked if he could have hit someone despite wearing the plaster. “Probably, he would have hurt himself and damaged the plaster”, he assessed, acknowledging that he does not remember any alteration in the splint because of a violent act.

Attorney Richard Marks takes the stand

Richard Marks, A lawyer specialized in the entertainment industry and linked to Hollywood, has declared that Kathryn Arnold, a witness who intervened last Monday, had shared “an assessment of the damages based on nothing and tremendously speculative”. The production company, which has more than two decades of experience in the world of entertainment, said that Depp suffered “very little” from the consequences of the legal battle.

Marks has testified that Heard would not have received $4 million checks for his latest films, unless they were of a similar caliber to Aquaman. Do you think it would be more likely Heard will work on “independent films”, with a lower payment.

The lawyer has also opined that Momoa is not an actor comparable to Heard, and has cited his papers in Game of Thrones Y Conan the barbarian.

Later, Depp’s lawyer, Wayne Dennison, has focused on the testimony of Kathryn Arnold, of which he has said that “is not adequately supported and it is not reasonable”. His testimony was brief. Then Doug Bania, an expert in social networks and Internet data analysis, took the stand. He had been summoned on May 2.

Declares filmmaker Morgan Night

the filmmaker morgan night has spoken in favor of Depp. He was the owner of the Hicksville Trailer Palace for 10 years. This is a hotel for celebrities, in which the former couple stayed in 2013.

Heard accused her ex-partner of assaulting her at the Hicksville, but Morgan Night denies it, assuring that she was with them all night and that, in reality, it was Heard who became “jealous” and violent with the interpreter.

“How can you remember something that happened 7 years ago?” Heard’s defense asked, to which Night replied: “I remember a lot of things. And that was 9 years ago, not 7.”

Richard Shaw testifies against Dr. Spiegel

RichardShaw, Forensic psychiatrist, explained that his work in the last hours has been to analyze the testimony and statements of previous medical witnesses, including Dr. Spiegel and Dr. Kipper. Regarding the first of them, she has criticized that her evaluations they were not “reliable” having violated ethical principles of the Goldwater rule.

The expert has denounced that Spiegel shared his analyzes last Monday “without proper evaluation” or “consent”. “He did not follow the APA guidelines in the 2017 review… His conduct unfortunately violated the Goldwater Rule,” he said. In this way, she has added that to determine that someone has narcissistic personality traits, “careful study tests” must be done.

Jennifer Howell’s Turn

Jennifer Howell, former friend and boss of Whitney Henriquez, sister of the protagonist of Aquaman, He says he met the actress and James Franco at a party.

The witness has stated that never saw depp do drugs nor being intoxicated, nor did he hear Heard say that the actor abused her.