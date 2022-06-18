Amber Heard Says She Could Have Winned Trial With Evidence That Was Dismissed

After so much drama and gossip surrounding the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the final verdict favored Depp, leaving the actress with a debt to pay and a career that was probably over. It is not surprising that Amber is currently trying to clear her name and giving interviews in order to rescue her public image. During the trial, the evidence constantly pointed to the fact that the actress had lied in several of her statements and that gave rise to her becoming the protagonist of internet memes. Now she has stated that the trial was not entirely fair and that she had evidence to win, but that she was not allowed to present it.

In 2018 it was when the actress decided to write an article for Washington Post where she described the abuse she had suffered from her ex-husband. Although she never names Johnny Depp, it was implied that he was referring to him. The actor had already suffered the consequences of the rumors about him when he lost a libel suit against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”, because that’s when he was fired from the filming of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – fifty%.

In this year the defamation trial against Amber Heard was carried out and it was quite a media circus. The general public seemed to favor Depp and as the trial progressed again and again Amber came across evidence that proved she had lied. The actress became the most ridiculed public figure in memes of the moment. The evidence that the actress presented seemed insufficient or Depp’s lawyers managed to contradict her. In the end Heard lost the lawsuit.

Now that the actress has lost her mind, she was interviewed for Dateline by Savannah Guthrie. In it, Amber states that had she had her therapist’s notes as her evidence, the perspective of the trial would have been very different. The fact is that this evidence was excluded, the actress comments the following (via dead line):

There is a folder with years of notes dating back to 2011 from the beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to. His notes represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on.

It seems that this is not the only evidence that was excluded from the trial, Heard’s lawyers presented some text messages where the actress demonstrated the abuse. These include a message she sent to her father where she accuses Depp of kicking her in front of everyone. Apparently this message refers to an incident that occurred on a plane during a private flight.

The actress says that if she had been able to present this evidence, she probably would have won the trial. The reason she was excluded is not explained, but it is not uncommon for lawyers in trials to find legal ways to dismiss evidence. The actress also mentions that she understands why the jury sided with Depp, as he is a beloved and well-known actor, people think he knows him. While for three weeks she was presented as her hysterical lunatic, losing all credibility.

At the moment Depp has not made any statement in this regard. It seems that the actor is more focused on resuming his career, after all, his defamation lawsuit was made because his career was being affected by the rumors against him. Now that he has won the lawsuit and the public has made it clear that they support him, it is very likely that he has many job offers in his future.

