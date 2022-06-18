Amber Heard – Johnny Depp: Why doesn’t Johnny Depp look Amber Heard in the face during the trial? we explain

Lto history of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to amaze the world. With judgment in between, records and facts that attract attention continue to appear. One that has impacted is why the actor does not look Heard in the eye. In CLEAR BRAND We tell you the reason.

Johnny Depp’s legal team accused Amber Heard of using drugs, beating him and manipulating photos that the actress used as evidence of the alleged physical abuse she claims to have suffered. Likewise, Heard was questioned since she assures that the famous actor mistreated her on several occasions.

The trial is scheduled to conclude on May 27. Surely, possible witnesses will be called to the stand to testify in favor of Heard or Depp.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are suing each other for different amounts of money. The amount in dispute is $50 million in compensation from the actor while Heard doubles the sum to $100 million in damages.

“You will never see my eyes again” those were the last words of Jhonny Depp to Amber Heard and they were recorded and evidenced in the gray that will end on May 27.

“You know exactly why she doesn’t look at him. He promised she would never see his eyes again. Is that true?” Heard responded to the actor’s lawyer: “I don’t remember if he said that,” but she didn’t count on any evidence. “He has kept that promise and he will not look at it,” Vasquez concluded.