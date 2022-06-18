Amber Heard, firm “until death” against Johnny Depp: “I promised to humiliate myself… and ruin myself”

Amber Heard with an open heart. The actress has participated in the program Dateline, which combined the interview with explanations about the case, and which has been broadcast during prime time. The interviewer has been Savannah Guthrieone of NBC’s star presenters, who has taken all the possible juice out of the interviewee and has left shocking headlines.

In fact, one of the first statements shows fear. ensures that She is “terrified” that Johnny Depp will sue her again for defamation. In fact, the actress, sentenced to pay 10 million to Depp for losing the trial, is clear about the basis. She doesn’t change it. Asked if she stands by what she stated: Of course, and I will do it to the death. I know what happened to me. I’m here as a survivor. Until my last day, I will keep every word of my testimony.”

Heard is having a hard time. Especially for the Depp’s promise that he would achieve global humiliation from his ex-wife: “I know he promised that. I’m not a good victim. I get it. I am not a nice victim. I am not a perfect victim. I am not a saint. I’m not asking anyone to like me. But when I testified I asked the jury to just see me as a person and listen to his words, his promise to do this. I promised to humiliate myself. I promised to ruin myself. It’s as tough as it sounds.”

Amber Heard. “I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to me”

Regarding the recordings that were heard at the trial, he explained. “When you live in violence and it becomes normal, as I have testified, you have to adapt. You adopt coping strategies… If that means the difference between a broken nose or a sore cheek it will.”

In addition, he assured in the interview that he does not recognize himself in those gestures. “I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout our relationship. I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to me. There are many things I regret.”

“I don’t care what people think of me, or the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know those things. And that’s why I don’t take it personally. But even someone who’s sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think I’m lying, you couldn’t even look me in the eye and tell me that you think there’s been fair representation on social media. You can’t tell me that you think this was fair.”the actress has pointed out