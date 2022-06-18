Amber Heard denies she was fired from Aquaman 2

MADRID, June 17. (CultureLeisure) –

Behind the court ruling in favor of Johnny Depp in his claim for defamation against Amber Heard, the short-term job future of the actress is being the subject of multiple speculations. The interpreter has come to the step of the latest information to flatly deny that Warner fired him from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, the long-awaited sequel to the marine superhero starring Jason Momoa and scheduled for release on March 17, 2023.

The leaks of the plot of the sequel directed by james wan they suggest that Aquaman and Mera will be parents in this second adventure of the dc sea hero. On the other hand, another alleged leak at Warner held a test screening of the tape in which they increased the presence of Meraafter the 15 minutes that he supposedly had to a total of 20-25 minutes. A movement that sparked the anger of Depp fans, who did not hesitate to share their complaint on social networks.

Now, as reported by Just Jared, everything points to Warner is considering replacing the actress. Due to Heard’s unfavorable position, she has not hesitated to denying the rumours, calling them “inaccurate, insensitive and out of character”. “The rumors remain as they have been from day one: false, tactless and slightly lunatic“he told TMZ.





Warner is having a hard time controversies related to the actors in their projects. Together with Heard’s presence in ‘Aquaman 2’ joins another much worse situation, that of Ezra Millerwho has been accused of manipulate and influence a minor in the United Statesa controversy that adds to the detention he suffered in Hawaii, where he was arrested for assault a partner. The interpreter has a premiere pending ‘The Flash’whose premiere is scheduled for June 23 next year.