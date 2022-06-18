Amber Heard could suffer the same censorship that Johnny Depp suffered: Eliminated from ‘Aquaman 2’? | Film and Television

The soap opera between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp seems to have no end. The court hearings, the witnesses and the statements may have ended, but their repercussions and consequences promise to continue over time. And if Depp paid dearly for the London court sentence, Amber could now face the same problem after her conviction in Virginia.

After reading the verdict of the trial that involved both actors and a British newspaper, the interpreter was stripped of two of his most relevant roles in two of the highest-grossing sagas of recent times: Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts. Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald They will no longer have his face or sound with his voice after the decisions made by the executives.

Now Amber Heard could be the ‘retaliation’. To her conviction for defamation of her, we should add the elimination of her character in Aquaman 2 that would end up in the hands of another actress. At least that is the rumor that has spread like wildfire among some of the specialized film media that follow Hollywood news day by day.

Just Jared is the medium that has spoken the clearest about this possible decision made by Warner Bros when it comes to bringing the sequel to DC Comics Aquaman to the big screen. Always according to this source, the decision would already be made and a casting would have begun at high speed to find a substitute who passes with flying colors the first ‘test screenings’ that would be carried out on Aquaman 2.

At the moment there is no official confirmation from the producer or the major, nor from the great protagonist of this news, who would see how her problems would worsen a little more with a decision like this. You have to remember that Amber Heardand her entourage recognized that they now have difficulties in being able to afford the payment of the 15 million dollars to which she was sentenced for defamation.

BREAKING: Amber Heard is being cut from “Aquaman 2” and her role will be recast, a source exclusively confirmed to Just Jared. Read everything that we learned: https://t.co/opFg8mP9jW — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 14, 2022

In fact, the actress’s team has clarified that at the moment they have no information that the scenes have been eliminated: “The rumors continue as they have from day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy.” Some specialized media in the sector have indeed found some drawbacks in the supposed decision made by the major since the director of the feature film would have refused to re-shoot it with another actress.

In fact, Amber Heard has already seen how her script was cut from the original in which she accepted the film: “They gave me a script, then they gave me new versions of the script that had removed scenes that had action, that represented my character and another character without revealing any spoilers: two characters fighting each other. They basically took a lot out of my role.”

The soap opera continues and little by little a call for a boycott against the film is growing on the networks, which could cause serious damage to the box office by those who now censor Amber Heard as happened to Johnny Depp.