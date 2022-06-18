Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: Why didn’t they believe Amber Heard at the trial against Johnny Depp? Jury breaks the silence

The break between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been in the eye of the hurricane for several weeks, where they had to go to the courts to determine a legal solution, same that the American actress lost.

Several days before the trial, the ravages continue to come to light, this time it was a member of the court, who revealed some of the actions of the actress, same that were decisive to determine against him during the case.

What was the jury’s final verdict in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case?

The case was tilted in favor of Johnny Depp, this after two days of trial that could determine the innocence of the American actor, so Amber was the one who lost the case in the court of Virginia, in the United States.

Why didn’t they believe Amber Heard in the case against Johnny Depp? This was said by a jury

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, staring at the jury, we were all uncomfortable. She was answering a question and she was crying and then, two seconds later, she was extremely cold…”, highlighted the interviewee, who specifically referred to this attitude of the actress in another way. “Some of us use the expression ‘crocodile tears,'” one juror said in an interview on Good Morning America.

How much is the amount of money that Amber Heard must pay to Johnny Depp?

The actress will have to pay compensation to her ex-husband 15 million dollars to Johnny Depp.

Why was Amber Heard sued Johnny Depp?

The lawsuit was due to the actress accusing Depp of possible family violence, same that could not be exposed, so the actor decided to strike back by suing her for defamation.

PHOTO: Reuters