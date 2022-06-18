Amanda Seyfried’s look from Miu Miu at the Critics’ Choice Awards

After the perfect ode that he dedicated amanda seyfried to golden Hollywood with her look for the Golden Globes, the city of stars was very aware of the next move of the actress and her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, at the gala of the Critics’ Choice Awards. Seyfried, who was nominated for her performance in Mank of the great icon of the 1930s Marion Davies, once again paid homage to the movie star with a Miu Miu tuxedo that combined classic glamor with just the right touch of modernity.

Seyfried, who celebrated the digital awards ceremony at home with his family, entered the ceremony with the following look: shirt with transparencies, adorned with a bow tie and embroidered crystals; a stylish high-waisted pants; and high heels by Stuart Weitzman. Fred Leighton’s jewelery and a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch provided a brilliant counterpoint to that updated dandy styling that, according to Stewart, he was not even painted with the “peculiar glamor” that Seyfried usually cultivates. “If this look were a cocktail, I would wear one part Greta Garbo in Berlin with two parts Liza Minnelli in Cabaret and a splash of Charlie Chaplin,” says the multi-star stylist, who has been working with the actress for more than a decade.