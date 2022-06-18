Amanda Seyfried regrets one of her films

amanda seyfried It is quite a cinematographic icon. The young woman broke into the mainstream thanks to films in which she worked very young as “Mean Girls” or “Alpha Dog”but it was in 2008 when he dazzled everyone thanks to “Mamma Mia”. While it is true that perhaps more was expected of her in those later years in which she was on the front line, He also had good roles in movies like “Les Miserables” or “The Reverend.”

Of course, this year could be key for her, because the truth is that its Marion Davies from “Mank” it is more than nomineable for the great prizes. David Fincher’s tape aim high on some oscars 2021 that will be practically monopolized by the cinema that we have been able to see on streaming platforms. On the way to this possible nomination, Amanda Seyfried has revealed in the podcast Actors on Actors (Via Variety)who regrets one of his most popular movies.

“In my career I have had several moments that I regret. I wish I could do Les Miserables again, because of how I sang, I still have nightmares about it. At that time I did not have the voice that the character of Cosette needed. When you feel like you have it is when your voice is where it needs to be and is as strong as it needs to be. And I think he wasn’t in Les Miserables“Amanda Seyfried commented.

Something strange, considering that his performances in both “Mamma Mia” and its sequel that is more than valid for this peculiar genre. Your next job will be “A Mouthful of Air”, a film directed by Amy Koppelman that will be released this year.