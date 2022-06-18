Amanda Seyfried flees Hollywood and takes refuge on a farm

She has always shown a great love for nature and animals and it seems that the time has come for Amanda Seyfried to fulfill her dream. And it is that the actress has decided to abandon the frenetic pace of Hollywood and move to live on a farm in upstate New York with her husband, fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, and her two children.

In an interview she gave a few days ago to the program that singer Kelly Clarkson has, Amanda took the opportunity to tell some details about her new life and the animals she has on her farm.

The actress revealed that her dog Finn, who we have always seen accompanying her around the world, has become best friends with a duckling who lives with them too. When asked if her dog had tried to eat the duckling, Amanda explained that no, they are great friends.

In addition to a duck, Amanda also has ponies, horses, goats, donkeys, chickens and a cat, come on, almost like one more family and with whom she is enjoying one of the best moments of her life. It should not be forgotten that the actress is very reluctant to talk about her private life, except on occasions like this in which she took the opportunity to explain what it had been like to have her second daughter during a pandemic.

In 2017, Amanda secretly married Thomas Sadoski after meeting while working together on the Broadway play ‘The Way We Get By’. She soon gave birth to a girl, Nina, who is now three years old, and last September to a boy whose name is unknown. The actor was previously married to Kimberly Hope, whom he divorced in October 2015 after eight years together.

Regarding her work, the actress will premiere this 2021 on Netflix the movie ‘Things Heard and Seen’, a supernatural story about a couple from Manhattan who move to a historic town in the Hudson Valley where they discover that a sinister darkness will put their new home and marriage are in jeopardy.