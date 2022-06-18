Amanda Knox criticizes ‘Stillwater’ for shattering her reputation









amanda knox has harshly criticized Stillwaterthe film by Matt Damon which was presented at the Cannes Film Festival and opens this Friday in theaters in the United States, due to the effects on his reputation and on his life. Without being directly based on it, the film drink from her story, which is difficult to forget: Amanda was wrongly sentenced to 26 years in prison for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and spent almost four in prison until finally acquitted by the Italian courts: the media crucified herthe details of her interrogation went around the world (it was she who found Meredith’s body, locked in the bathroom after arriving home with her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, also initially accused of the murder), and the 20 year old was a grown woman when hell broke loose. The memoirs of him became best sellers, it’s activist and journalist and, now, Hollywood has been inspired by her for its latest thriller millionaire, but without saying thanks or asking for permission.

In a short essay he has posted on Twitter and Medium, Amanda, 34, has lashed out harshly at the filmexplaining that it shreds his reputation and distorts events with the excuse of being only “slightly” based on his life. “Does my name belong to me? And my face? What about my life? And my story? Why is my name used to talk about events that I had nothing to do with?” he asks. “I come back to these questions because others continue to profit from my name, face and story without consent. the last one, the movie Stillwater“.











There are parallels, to be sure: Stillwater tells the story of an Oklahoma oil worker, played by Matt Damon, who travels to Marseilles when his daughter is jailed for a suspected murder. Knox was studying abroad in Italy when she was charged with the murder of her roommate.. The film’s director, Tom McCarthy, said in an interview earlier this week that he was “fascinated” by Amanda’s story, though he made it clear that “no more similarities in both than the fact that an American student is in jail”. However, Vanity Fair declared in an article about the film that it was “inspired” by Amanda’s life, as highlighted by the affected in her tweets.

Knox believes his name is still being used to refer to a case he was not involved in. “What do they mean when they talk about the Amanda Knox case? To something I did? No. They refer to the events that resulted from the murder of Meredith Kercher at the hands of a thief named Rudy Guede,” she says. “Everyone in that case had more influence on the events than I did. The wrong focus on me by the authorities led to a wrong focus on me by the media that distorted how I was perceived. I had no control from prison over my public image or my story. In the age of #metoo, more people are beginning to understand how power dynamics shape a story. Who had the power in the relationship between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky? The president or the intern? The name of things matters,” she says.

Next, the journalist names one by one the media that have used her name to promote the film, adding adjectives such as “sordid”, “condemned” (leaving out her release) or “morally abject”. And she also lists other times your story has been used without your consent for fiction: a Lifetime Movie Network movie in which she appeared killing Meredith in a dream (and for which she sued the station), the hook to sell the series found not guilty from FOX (which was sold with the slogan “What if Amanda Fox had become a lawyer?” and other books, audiobooks and podcasts, some of whom have apologized and have taken to their podcast to talk about what happened.

Now, extends Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy the same invitationn: “I hope you listen to what I have to say about Stillwater (…) the director tells Vanity Fair that he cannot imagine what it must have been like to be in my place, but it didn’t occur to him to ask me. She was interested in the family dynamics behind ‘The Amanda Knox Case’, who were the people visiting her, etc. I have a lot to say about that, but you didn’t ask me. She says that she decided to leave my specific case behind, but she took that part of the story, an American studying abroad involved in a crime, and fictionalize everything that happens around“.











