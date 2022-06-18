All the couples of Julia Roberts throughout her life

Julia Roberts She always had a unique beauty capable of making everyone fall in love. In this way, she not only conquered the audience and Hollywood with her great acting talent; but also with her characteristic smile and her beauty.

Due to his charisma, many men fell at his feet during all these years. Some were lucky enough to become his partner and share years with her; others were just fleeting romances. Today we tell you who were the boys who conquered her.

The romances that Julia Roberts had / Source: Instagram – juliaroberts

Julia Roberts and the men in her life: meet the actress’s partners

Liam Neeson

Within the list of couples that it got Julia Roberts, we can highlight the romance he had with Liam Neeson. Both worked together in the 1987 film Satisfaction, and maintained a relationship for more than a year. However, the love came to an end in 1988.

Dylan McDermott

After ending her brief romance with Neeson, the actress moved in with Dylan in May 1988. The two met on the set of Steel Magnolias, where he played the husband of the character from Julia Roberts.

Their love went further, to the point that they were engaged for almost two years. Finally, the interpreter made the decision to put an end to the relationship in 1990. In this way, they did not go through the altar.

Kiefer Sutherland

When he met Kiefer, Julia Roberts He was encouraged to give love one more chance. The two met on Flatliners, and after dating for less than a year they announced that they were ready to get married. But three days before the wedding, the actress canceled the ceremony.

Jason Patrick

The day that Julia Roberts he should have walked down the aisle, he made the decision to travel by plane with Jason, his great friend. After their trip to Ireland, they both enjoyed their romance, although it didn’t last long. They went their separate ways in 1992.

Lyle Lovett

Another of the couples What the actress had was Lyle, whom she met during the recording of The Player in 1992. The interpreter and the famous singer got married, this happened in June 1993. However, they divorced almost two years later.

matthew perry

Although it is one of the couples best known he had Julie Roberts, there is not much information about it. It is known that the interpreter and the protagonist of Friends were together between 1995 and 1996. A curious fact: it is said that the sparks between the two began when she participated in the famous comedy series.

Benjamin Bratt

It could be said that it was one of the longest romances he ever had. Julia Roberts. According to various websites, the actress met the actor when he was in New York in 1997. After being introduced by friends, they maintained a relationship that lasted almost four years.

Julia’s grana mor, her husband Danny / Source: Instagram – juliaroberts

Danny Moder

Finally, we come to the great love of the actress. Danny became Julia’s husband in 2002, after they met on the set of La mexicana. Back then, he works as a cameraman. Together, they formed a beautiful family consisting of Hazel and Phinnaeus, who were born in 2004, and Henry, who was born in 2007.

What is your partner actress’s favourite?