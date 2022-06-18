All the couples of Julia Roberts throughout her life

Julia Roberts She always had a unique beauty capable of making everyone fall in love. In this way, she not only conquered the audience and Hollywood with her great acting talent; but also with her characteristic smile and her beauty.

Due to his charisma, many men fell at his feet during all these years. Some were lucky enough to become his partner and share years with her; others were just fleeting romances. Today we tell you who were the boys who conquered her.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker