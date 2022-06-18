Alec Baldwin shuts up George Clooney and his gun control for getting where they don’t call him

alec baldwin He is going through one of the most delicate moments of his professional life after the accident on the set of the shooting of the film rust that cost the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and that left director Joel Souza badly injured.

Since it became known that the veteran actor was involved in this event, being the person holding the weapon, his name has filled headlines of all kinds. And it is that Although some celebrities showed their support for the Hollywood star, others like George Clooney were more critical. But the aforementioned has not remained idly by and has responded forcefully to the actor and director after getting where they do not call him.

Alec Baldwin interviewing George Stephanopoulos for ABC News’ Good Morning America (Photo by Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting on the set of rust last October 21 has made rivers of ink flow in recent weeks. And it is that the accident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins reopened the debate on the safety and use of firearms in the film industry. Without going any further Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the squid gameridiculed Hollywood arguing that real bullets are not used in South Korea in filming, and even Donald Trump’s party took advantage of the tragedy to become viral news.

Likewise, George Clooney was also very harsh in his statements about the lack of security on the set. In Marc Maron’s WTF podcast he emphasized the importance of taking extreme precautionary measures and for this he explained the method he follows when he has to handle a weapon in a scene. “I’ve been on sets for 40 years and the person who hands you the gun, the person responsible for the gun, is someone from the props or the gunsmith. Spot”pointed out while adding that “Every time I get a gun handed to me on set, I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I’m pointing it at, I show it to the crew, and when I’m done, I take it back to the armory”.

“Maybe Alec did that, I hope he did, but the problem is that ammunition is complicated. Because they look like real bullets. They have a small hole in the back where someone has taken out the gunpowder”added the 60-year-old actor, showing off his experience and knowledge just when a colleague, Baldwin, was in full investigation and there was no clear information about what happened.

George Clooney attends the ‘The Tender Bar’ premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2021 in London, England (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

George Clooney even went further in his speech, blaming negligence in the hiring of the team as a possible cause of the tragedy that has shaken the film industry and that, inevitably, has brought to mind the death of Brandon Lee who died in a similar accident. during the filming of The Raven in 1993.

Well, last Thursday night an interview with Alec Baldwin was broadcast on the US network abcnews where, on the one hand, he told everything that happened in relation to the accident, assuring that the gun went off but that he did not pull the trigger. But also the actor of rust responded to George Clooney after he, like many other celebrities, got into an opinion.

Alec Baldwin claimed that he was not aware that he had shot Halyna Hutchins until some time after the accident. “I thought to myself: Did he pass out? The notion that there was a real bullet in that gun didn’t occur to me until probably 45 minutes or an hour had passed.”recognized the journalist George Stephanopoulos.

Likewise Alec Baldwin, who described the events for the first time assuring that he was rehearsing a scene with a revolver in front of the director of photography while she was studying the framing of the shot, He insisted that he never pulled the trigger and that, in fact, he still does not know where that bullet came from. “Somebody put live ammo in that gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be in the building.”he affirmed at the same time that he assured not feel guilty becausesomeone is responsible for what happened“but it’s not him.



In the interview, which by the way was broadcast the same week that New Mexico investigators ordered the search of the company that supplied the weapons and ammunition for the filming of rustAlec Baldwin He also finished off George Clooney after he stressed that the actors are responsible for ensuring that the weapons used on the set are not loaded.

“Okay, there were a lot of people who felt it was necessary to contribute some comment on the situation, which really didn’t help at all“expressed at one point.

Similarly, he commented that “If your protocol is to check the gun all the time, fine, good for you. Good for you. I probably handled guns as much as any other actor in movies with an average career, never shooting or being shot by anyone. And at that time, I had a protocol. and never let me down”.

The 63-year-old actor also answered why he never checked his gun: “What someone taught me years ago was: If I picked up a gun and pulled out a magazine or tampered with the chamber, they took the gun away from me and had to redo it. [el trabajo de seguridad y revisión de nuevo]”.

©Gtres (author SplashNews.com)

With his speech, Alec Baldwin made it clear that he was far from ignorant of the decades-old safety rules used on film sets, justifying that he was taught otherwise because if he opens to check then the manager must do his job again.

In other words, despite George Clooney noting that he goes the extra mile to personally ensure the gun is not loaded before shooting on set, Alec Baldwin preferred to highlight the confidence in the work team. Therefore, although the 60-year-old interpreter insisted that such security measures were obvious to anyone, taking into account the tragedies in this line that have occurred for decades, the protagonist of rust he has simply silenced him for getting in where he is not called.

