Adam Sandler to Star in Another Safdie Brothers Movie (‘Diamonds in the Rough’)

Not only comedies, even if they are covered in mystery, type criminals at sea or brand new for Halloween, like Hubie’s Halloween, lives Adam Sandler. Occasionally (very occasionally) he also likes to participate in auteur film proposals. And in this section, one of his great successes, especially among moviegoers and critics, was Rough diamonds (Uncut Gems), an A24 production released on Netflix in 2019 and directed by the safdie brothersBen and Josh.

And with them he will form a team again in a third collaborationif we add the short Goldman v Silverman of 7 minutes of 2020, in a project that still no title or synopsis announcedbut that IndieWire advances.

Rough diamonds It was an adrenaline rush to nowhere from a New York Jewish jeweler. addicted to gambling, and looking for trouble, which in addition to excellent reviews earned Sandler be recognized with several awards by different associations of critics, such as Boston or Dublin, or even that the film was included among the best of that year in the list of Cahiers du Cinéma.

The Safdies are currently involved in making a devilish comedy series for Showtime titled The Curse which will have Emma Stone like a big star And, for his part, the actor and comedian is busy filming the sequel to criminals at sea. In addition, about to premiere has hustle, in which he plays a disgraced basketball scout (available on Netflix June 10); and in post production Spacemana sci-fi drama directed by Johan Renck (from the series Chernobyl) in which he shares the leading role with Carey Mulligan Y paul dano.

As for Adam Sandler’s forays into auteur cinema, we remember, for example, The Meyerowitz Stories of Noah Baumbach either intoxicated with love of 2022 and to the orders of Paul Thomas Anderson.

