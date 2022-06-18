Adam Sandler confesses what Netflix asked him for ‘Hustle’

Netflix asked Adam Sandler to change this location in ‘Hustle’, his new film with Queen Latifah .

to change this location in ‘Hustle’, his new film with . All the movies Netflix releases this fall.

Adam Sandler has claimed that Netflix asked to change an aspect of the plot of its next film, ‘hustle‘. Why? According to the actor in his speech last Thursday on The Dan Patrick Show, the change was suggested in order to serve your business brand.

In the film, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, Sandler plays an NBA scout trying to rejuvenate his career by discovering an extraordinary player. “It was originally written that I find a player in China“, has explained. “Somehow, Netflix is ​​not in China. So they said to me: ‘Could you have us find someone in Latin America or Europe? So next thing I know I’m in Mallorca“, the actor continued, thus revealing how the streaming platform tries to give more visibility to the territories in which they operate. And, possibly, shooting on the Balearic island offers them many more comforts than in China. The presenter of the program , dan patrickwho also has a cameo in the film, was surprised by this detail.

Indeed, Netflix is ​​not in China. As The Hollywood Reporter recalls, in September of last year, the co-executive director of the platform, Reed Hastingscommented on this market in an interview on CNBC: “The Chinese government rejected us several years ago. And we haven’t been spending time on China in the last two years.“.

Beyond these business relationships, Sandler is already excited about his next project. ‘Hustle’ also stars Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall Y Ben Foster. It also features several cameo appearances from NBA players and coaches, including the Memphis Grizzlies’ Juancho Hernangomez, who plays the recruit Sandler’s character needs to jump-start his career.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io