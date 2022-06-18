Actress of the month: Julia Roberts

Since the youngest of the three Roberts brothers (all linked to acting) hit the blockbuster with Pretty Woman, Julia’s life has always seemed to us to be in the public domain. We knew who his partners were, that he didn’t like living in Hollywood, that he got along terrible with his brother Eric… And yet, the truth is that the star has proven to be a crack at controlling the information that circulated about him: barely providing brushstrokes of what was happening behind the scenes, we thought we knew everything. But not. Is she she or is she not she is she a queen? Born in Smyrna (Georgia) in 1967, the official biography speaks of parents who own a theater school or a debut that she promised in the film Mystic Pizza. However, Julia – who played the clarinet as a child and went on to study Journalism at the university although she did not finish her degree – He made his first steps in acting in a series from 86 called crime story and that it was about Chicago cops fighting the mob.

Later, in 1987, he acted in the film Satisfaction with Liam Neson and became his partner (the same thing you had forgotten). They were together for a year. After him she dated Dylan McDermott, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patrick… And then she married country singer Lyle Lovett, although theirs lasted as long as a whiskey on the rocks (about 20 months). When fashion firms began to use stars as ambassadors, Julia became an object of desire for brands while she was accumulating projects and even allowing herself the luxury of giving up movies that would later give a lot to talk about (example: shakespeare in love, in the role that would end up playing Gwyneth Paltrow).

In 2001 she won the Oscar for Best Actress for Erin Brockovich, marking the beginning of a round year in every way: that’s when it premiered TheMexican, the film he shot with Brad Pitt and where he met Danny Moder, cameraman who would become her husband and father of her three children and whom she married in a ceremony where the only famous guest who attended was Bruce Willis. If you didn’t know what they were best friend, welcome to the club. A few years ago debuted in theater in the work Three days of rain about so many other characters who meet to divide an inheritance. And despite the fact that the rest of the ‘contenders’ were Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper, the play went unnoticed on Broadway.

In cinema, however, things have continued to go better than good. In her day, she set up a production company called Red Om (her husband’s surname, Moder, backwards) with which she has produced films such as Mona Lisa’s smile either Eat Pray Love and the series homecoming Y Gaslite, which premieres this month on Starz and where Julia has a role.

Sure to see it will be a pleasure.